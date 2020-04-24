|
|
Florence Carolyn (Mullen) Metzger
Naples - Florence Carolyn (Mullen) Metzger, 93, loving mother, sister and friend, passed peacefully into heaven, Thursday, April 16, 2020. Born December 6, 1926 in Vineland, NJ, she was the daughter of Isaac T. and Annabelle Glover Mullen. She graduated from Vineland High School and earned a BA in Elementary Ed. from Beaver College. July 29, 1949, she married Frederick "Bud" Metzger, living in E.Orange, Bloomfield, W.Orange and Livingston, New Jersey where they reared their six children. Florence loved studying the Bible and attending Bible study. She was a member of Grace OPC, Westfield, NJ; Lakeview OPC Church, Rockport, ME and Covenant Presbyterian Church in Naples, FL. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bud Metzger, son Craig, and siblings Ruth, Joe, Woodrow, Hop, Mary, Whitney, Jane and Tom. She is survived by her brother Roy Mullen of Vienna,VA and her six children: Frederick Metzger; Ruth (Rudy)Vlaardingerbroek of Naples, FL; Gary (Carol) Metzger; Nancy (Michael) Moriarty; Pam Holland and Cindy (Stephen) Phillips; grandchildren Kevin (Lindsey) Vlaardingerbroek, Matthew (Morganne) Vlaardingerbroek, Jody (Vinnie) Spera, Andrew (Becky) Moriarty, James Moriarty, Lindsay (Dustin) Gardner, Jeff Holland, Kate (Parker) Swayze and many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at a later date due to COVID-19 restrictions. Internment will be in South Thomaston, Maine. To share a memory or story with Mrs. Metzger's family, please visit their online Book of Memories at www.bchfh.com. Arrangements are in the care of Burpee, Carpenter & Hutchins Funeral Home, Rockland, Maine.
Published in Naples Daily News from Apr. 24 to Apr. 27, 2020