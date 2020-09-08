Florence Gallagher
Naples - Florence Gallagher moved to her Heavenly home two weeks after her 96th birthday. Born and raised in Cleveland, Ohio, the former Florence T. Lavelle married Thomas E Gallagher on June 7, 1947. In Cleveland, they raised their ten children; Mary Cay, Tim (Deb), Florence (Tom), Thomas (Marilyn), Therese, Susan (Dale), Joseph (Tish), Eileen (Ned), Kevin (Kristen), and Christopher. Florence and Tom, aka "Emmett", enjoyed 52 years of marriage prior to his passing in 1999. Florence was also predeceased by her youngest son, Christopher in 2011 and her grandson, Mark in 2005. Florence leaves her legacy as the family matriarch with 24 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.
Relocating to Naples, Florida from Cleveland in 1975, Florence taught reading at Pine Ridge Middle School instilling the same love of reading and learning to her students that she had imbued in her own children. Joining the Pilot International Foundation, a civic organization for executive and professional women, Florence became President of the foundation serving as the Naples delegate at the 67th Annual Convention in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Florence was also very active in her religious community serving in various roles and leadership capacities at St. Williams Catholic Parish in Naples. Florence endured a lifetime of challenges and changes that were those of America's "Greatest Generation", including the Great Depression and WWII. Florence's strength, fortitude, and upbringing gave her the indefatigable energy to raise all ten of her children to become successful citizens giving of themselves to society, friends and family in the example of their parents.
A strong, yet loving wife and mother, Florence was also an independent woman of considerable abilities perhaps best demonstrated during the summers spent at Lake Chautauqua, NY with her children while her husband remained working in Cleveland. Although left without a car or phone during the weeks of summer, only joined by Emmet on weekends, Florence crafted a life of fun and frolic, with some chores, for her children while using her outgoing personality and many friends to find ways into town for church, groceries, and, on occasion, donuts! On Friday evenings, her alarm system of her children posted along the road to the summer cottage alerted Florence to the pending arrival of Emmett at which time she would depart the back porch of her friends' home, race across the backyards and pop out the front door to greet her weary husband with a smile and a kiss. It was truly Florence's most happy place and the stuff of memories never forgotten and often shared.
Florence lived history over the past 96 years that saw almost a century of the highs and lows of the world, yet her outlook never wavered; do the right thing always, love your children, but raise them firmly to be people of quality and integrity, love and worship the Lord with enthusiasm and devotion, and never complain - someone will always be worse off, pray when in doubt and pray more when grateful. Florence's final prayers were answered when she was called by Jesus on September 5, 2020, but her children's prayers of thanks for their Mother will never end - as it should be. "Above all, keep loving one another earnestly, since love covers a multitude of sins" 1 Peter 4:8.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Williams Catholic Church in Naples on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 10:00 AM. Burial will follow at Naples Memorial Gardens.
In Florence's memory, please be kind, be loving, be prayerful, and be grateful always.
