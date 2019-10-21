Resources
More Obituaries for Florence Kashetta
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Florence Kashetta

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Florence Kashetta Obituary
Florence Kashetta

Naples, FL - Florence Kashetta, 72, formerly of Scott Township, PA, passed away surrounded by her family on Sunday, October 20th in Naples, FL. She and her husband, James, celebrated 45 years of marriage this past August 8th.

Born August 7th, 1948, in Scranton, she was the daughter of Elizabeth Newkirk and the late Leonard Newkirk. She attended St. Patrick's School in Olyphant, as well as Lackawanna College.

She loved to play golf, mahjong, and singing in the church choir. Her greatest love was her family, and her proudest accomplishment was being called "Nana".

Florence is survived by her husband, James; children, Amy McLoughlin and husband Ian of Glenmoore, PA; Jamie Kashetta of Washington, DC; grandchildren, Anna, Kellen and Charlotte McLoughlin of Glenmoore, PA; sister, Marybeth Beppler and husband Gary of Throop, PA; and her mother, Elizabeth Newkirk of Scranton, PA.

Memorial gifts can be made to the at www.stroke.org. For online condolences, please visit www.fullernaples.com.
Published in Naples Daily News from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Florence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.