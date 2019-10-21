|
Florence Kashetta
Naples, FL - Florence Kashetta, 72, formerly of Scott Township, PA, passed away surrounded by her family on Sunday, October 20th in Naples, FL. She and her husband, James, celebrated 45 years of marriage this past August 8th.
Born August 7th, 1948, in Scranton, she was the daughter of Elizabeth Newkirk and the late Leonard Newkirk. She attended St. Patrick's School in Olyphant, as well as Lackawanna College.
She loved to play golf, mahjong, and singing in the church choir. Her greatest love was her family, and her proudest accomplishment was being called "Nana".
Florence is survived by her husband, James; children, Amy McLoughlin and husband Ian of Glenmoore, PA; Jamie Kashetta of Washington, DC; grandchildren, Anna, Kellen and Charlotte McLoughlin of Glenmoore, PA; sister, Marybeth Beppler and husband Gary of Throop, PA; and her mother, Elizabeth Newkirk of Scranton, PA.
Memorial gifts can be made to the at www.stroke.org. For online condolences, please visit www.fullernaples.com.
Published in Naples Daily News from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019