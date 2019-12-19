|
|
Florence Rose Wright
Naples - Florence Rose Wright born July 1, 1932 in Mishawaka, IN of Naples and Ocala Florida, Passed away December 17 in Naples surrounded by her family at the age of 87. After A brief illness, she answered God's call home and is now in Jesus' presence.
Florence was married to Robert E Wright Sr since April of 1983. Together, they had a combined family of 10 children. She selflessly gave of her time to her family and Church. She was an avid painter and crafter. She loved spending time with her grand Children, great- grandchildren and loving husband, Bob. Florence's greatest comfort was hearing and reading God's word and practicing the Bible.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 9 am at the First Baptist Church of Naples on Orange Blossom Drive.
Published in Naples Daily News from Dec. 19 to Dec. 22, 2019