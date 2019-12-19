Resources
More Obituaries for Florence Wright
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Florence Rose Wright

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Florence Rose Wright Obituary
Florence Rose Wright

Naples - Florence Rose Wright born July 1, 1932 in Mishawaka, IN of Naples and Ocala Florida, Passed away December 17 in Naples surrounded by her family at the age of 87. After A brief illness, she answered God's call home and is now in Jesus' presence.

Florence was married to Robert E Wright Sr since April of 1983. Together, they had a combined family of 10 children. She selflessly gave of her time to her family and Church. She was an avid painter and crafter. She loved spending time with her grand Children, great- grandchildren and loving husband, Bob. Florence's greatest comfort was hearing and reading God's word and practicing the Bible.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 9 am at the First Baptist Church of Naples on Orange Blossom Drive.
Published in Naples Daily News from Dec. 19 to Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Florence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -