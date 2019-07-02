|
|
Florence Walmer
Naples - Florence June Poling Walmer, born January 25, 1931, passed away Friday, June 28, 2019, in Naples, Florida after a brief illness. She is succeeded by her loving husband Edwin Fitch Walmer, daughter Linda Dennis, son Fred Walmer, grandchildren Auralee Walmer and Fitch Dennis,and nieces and nephews. Flo was born to Ruth and Harvey Poling in Bloomington, Indiana. She graduated from University High School and went on to earn her bachelor's degree from Purdue University in West LaFayette, Indiana. She fell in love with and married Fitch in 1952. Flo managed the cafeteria and taught at Unionville High School while Fitch completed his law degree at Indiana University.
The couple moved to Wauwautosa, Wisconsin and later settled in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Flo was a long-standing member of the North Shore Congregational church, the University Club and the Wisconsin Women's Club. She gave generously of her time as a troop leader of the Girl Scouts and as an active volunteer with Reach For Recovery. She found other volunteer opportunities with the Legal Aid Society of Milwaukee and Milwaukee's St. Michael's Hospital. An avid golfer, she was a member of the Tripoli Golf Club as well.
The couple retired in 1990 and relocated to beautiful Naples, Florida. Their home had lake front property where Flo would fish for bass and observe the many visiting water birds. She served as a deacon in the Naples United Church Of Christ and tirelessly volunteered at the church's thrift store, the Bargain Box. She was a long-standing member of the Vineyards Country Club where she participated in numerous tournaments both golf and bridge.
Flo loved thunderstorms and nature. She had an uncanny ability to really listen, and to make you feel you had her full attention. She will be sorely missed by her friends and family. Per her wishes, no formal services are planned. The family will have private services at a later date to be determined. Donations may be made in her name to the or to:
Naples United Church of Christ
5200 Crayton Rd.
Naples, FL 34103
https://www.naplesucc.org.
For online condolences, please visit www.fullernaples.com.
Published in Naples Daily News on July 2, 2019