|
|
Forrest Michael Starling (Mike)
Naples, FL
On Wednesday, February 6, 2019, Mike Starling passed away at age 80.
Born November 16, 1938 in Detroit, Michigan and longtime resident of Grosse Ile, MI before retiring to Naples, Florida.
He was a graduate of Pine Crest School in Fort Lauderdale, FL and graduate of
Albion College in Michigan.
Mike was the CEO and Chairman of the Board of Seaman-Patrick Paper Company in Detroit and an Army Reserve Veteran.
Mike was a loving husband, father, friend and all-around fun guy. He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Linda and three daughters.
He will be remembered for his quick wit, generosity and love of going out to lunch with his customers and buddies. He was one of a kind and will be deeply missed.
There is no memorial service per his wishes. Memorial donations may be made in his name to the . For online condolences, please visit www.fullernaples.com
Published in Naples Daily News on Feb. 17, 2019