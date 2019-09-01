|
|
Frances "Mixie" (Mix) Heckelman
Rocklin, CA - Mixie Heckelman, age 93, passed away August 3, 2019, at the Atria Senior Living Center. She was born in Butler, OH on October 5, 1925 to the late Glenn J. and Mary (Thompson) Mix.
The youngest of five children, Mixie was preceded in death by her siblings Robert Mix, Marjorie Jean (Mix) Smith, Marybeth (Mix) Faller, and John Mix.
A 1943 graduate of Newark High School in Newark, OH, she married high school sweetheart William Thomas Heckelman on June 26, 1948. Mixie and Bill loved to travel and enjoyed many trips with the International Flying Farmers and both were licensed pilots. Mixie's artistic talents included ceramics and macramé. She was athletic, enjoying bowling and golf, once scoring a hole in one! She loved boxer dogs, loyally followed the Ohio State Buckeyes, and made delicious homemade pizza on Sunday nights with the family watching the Wonderful World of Disney. Bill and Mixie lived in Granville, OH and spent winters in Naples, FL. After her husband's death in 2011, she moved to Rocklin, CA to be close to her son and his family.
She is survived by her son, Eric Heckelman and his wife Kristi (Larson) Heckelman of Rocklin, CA and grandchildren, Erin and Emma Heckelman, both of Rocklin, CA.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, September 7th at the Shepherd of the Sierra Presbyterian Church, 5400 Barton Road, Loomis, CA. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Mended Little Hearts of Sacramento, 4465 Willowglen Way, Rocklin CA 95677.
Published in Naples Daily News on Sept. 1, 2019