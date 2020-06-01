Frances HopkinsNaples - Frances Gail HopkinsDover, NH -- Frances Gail Hopkins, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, nurse and friend, died at the age of 75 on May 22, 2020, due to complications from COVID 19.Frances was born in 1944 in Providence, RI to Mary Elizabeth Kelleher and Joseph Bilodeau. Fran was raised in Providence and was a graduate of the Rhode Island Hospital School of Nursing. Upon graduating from nursing school, she worked in the Surgical Intensive Care Unit at Rhode Island Hospital before relocating to Dover, NH in 1966 with her husband William F. Hopkins, Jr. (Bill). Once in Dover, Fran began working at Wentworth Douglass Hospital where she helped open the hospital's Coronary Care Unit. She also worked as surgical nurse, operating room nurse, emergency room nurse, and was an American Red Cross instructor.In 1991, Fran began working as the school nurse at Horne Street School where she addressed the ever-changing medical needs of its students and families for twenty-five years with her signature love and care. Her kindness and positive attitude touched the lives of all she encountered. While raising her children and working full-time as a school nurse, Fran also earned her bachelor's degree from St. Joseph's College in 2002 in Health Administration. Since 2016, the Horne Street School community has celebrated Fran's impact and dedication to the youth of Dover by hosting Fran's Fitness Walk in conjunction with the Horne Street School 5K.Fran was a vital and huge part of the Dover School District and greater Dover community. She partnered with many local businesses and the Dover Police and Fire Departments to provide Dover's youth with clothing, food, vaccinations, eye care and dental screenings. She was also a mentor to countless nursing students throughout her tenure at Horne Street School and served on numerous committees in the Dover School District.Fran's sense of adventure, zest for life, and unwavering loyalty defined her. She supported her husband's entrepreneurial spirit for over 50 years. She spent many years diving headfirst into various business opportunities and became the creative force behind the family business. Over the years Fran designed and decorated countless residential and commercial properties, and she was involved in running a convenience store and deli, flower shop, and horse farm. Fran always supported her family and was willing to perform any job asked of her.Fran, with her husband and best friend Bill, called Dover, NH their home for the past fifty-four years. It is where they raised their four children. Fran committed the last eleven years to spending time with her eight grandchildren, proudly supporting all their endeavors. More recently, she enjoyed traveling to the Isles of Capris in Naples, Florida, where she and Bill spent their winters and vacations, and developed lifelong friendships.Fran dedicated her life to taking care of others. She touched the lives of countless people in the Dover community and beyond, and she will be missed by all who had the good fortune of knowing her. Frances Hopkins was loved by many and was a friend to all.Frances is survived by her husband, Bill, their children Kristen Hopkins and her wife Laura, Billy Hopkins and his wife Frannie, Kerry Hopkins Blomster and her husband Leif, and Betsy Hopkins Breen and her husband Scott, their eight grandchildren, William Frederick IV, Benjamin Michael, Mia Frances, Maybelle Rosalie, Matthew Joseph, Kerrigan Gail, Charleston Frances, Ryan Elizabeth, her sister Mary E. Solomon and husband Stephen, her brother Raymond J. Bilodeau and wife Mary, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.The family is creating a scholarship, the Frances G. Hopkins Memorial Scholarship, to support Dover students who wish to pursue careers in nursing and teaching. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the scholarship fund. Donations may be sent to The Frances G. Hopkins Memorial Scholarship Fund c/o Holgate LP, 130 Central Avenue, Dover, NH 03820. Additional details regarding the scholarship will be made available at a later time.At this time, funeral services will be private for the family. Once we are able, services will be announced for all those who would like to attend.