Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Naples, FL
Naples - Frances La Plata was born in York, Maine on August 5, 1926 to Ruth and Philip Hoyt. We share with a broken heart but a joyful spirit that Frances passed away peacefully on May 27, 2019 from this life to her eternal home…straight into the arms of Jesus. God blessed her with 92 years and we are forever blessed because of it.

Frances was married to the late Hon. George La Plata and is survived by her children, Anita "AJ" (Kerry) Rard and Dr. Marshall (Cindy) La Plata; four grandchildren, Marci (Jake) Walker, Franci (Jim) VanZwieten, Mandi (Chuck) Waddington and Joshua (Colleen) LaPLata; and thirteen great grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held on June 22, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church in Naples, Florida. Private burial services will take place at the Sarasota National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Pregnancy Resource Center, 15205 Collier Blvd., Ste. 207, Naples, FL 34119.

Published in Naples Daily News on June 9, 2019
