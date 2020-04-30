|
Frances Lindsay (Wilson) Gunther-Mohr
Frances Lindsay (Wilson) Gunther-Mohr died peacefully of natural causes and post-polio syndrome on April 17, 2020 at Sunrise Assisted Living in Columbia, MD, two weeks after her 96th birthday.
She was born on April 4, 1924 in Greenville, South Carolina to William Lindsay Wilson and Sadie Esther Waller Wilson of Crescent Avenue and Wilton Street. She was baptized at Christ Episcopal Church in Greenville, graduated from Greenville High, and attended Winthrop and Furman Universities, majoring in pre-med and minoring in music. Her sister, Maryland Waller Wilson Shytles predeceased her.
She met her future husband, Jean Paul (Paul, JP, Jumpi) Gunther-Mohr of Upper Montclair, New Jersey, on the old campus of Furman University where he was stationed with the Army/Air Force. They were married in Monroe, Louisiana on St. Patrick's Day in 1945 in a military Arch of Sabers ceremony. Frances and Jumpi raised two daughters and enjoyed a happy 55-year marriage. JP died in November, 2000.
JP completed his military service and accepted a position with RCA (Radio Corporation of America). After living in Cedar Grove and Upper Montclair, New Jersey, and Cincinnati, Ohio, the family settled in North Caldwell, New Jersey where Fran was actively involved in band school, PTA, Girl Scouts, and community theater. In 1964, RCA relocated them to Belo Horizonte and to São Paulo, Brazil where they remained for 14 years before retiring to Pine Ridge, Naples, Florida. In Naples, they were regular blood donors and members of the Ham Radio Club, the Retired Officers Club, The Brazilian-American Club, The Banyan Society, and The University of Pennsylvania Alumni Club. In 2013 Frances moved to Maryland to be closer to family.
Fran's friends often said that her chosen "job" (besides being a wife and mother), was as a "Professional Volunteer" due to her 28 years serving in the Naples Community Hospital where she was known for her friendliness and medical knowledge. She enjoyed meeting new people, always asking them where they were from, and did they know so and so from there! She also loved raising orchids and amaryllis, rich chocolate, a glass of wine, her VW Beetle, her pets and her collection of more than 100 toy rabbits. Though she lived in many places, she was a true Southerner and one of her favorite expressions was "Bless their hearts, they aren't Southerners and they don't know any better."
Frances contracted polio in 1950 and made a remarkable recovery. At the age of 86, she developed post-polio syndrome which resulted in the inability to stand or walk, and constant pain. Fran donated her body to the Maryland Anatomy Board for research purposes on family longevity and post-polio syndrome.
She is survived by her daughters, Ruth Lindsay Gunther-Mohr Jones (John) of Battle Ground, WA and Piff Gunther-Mohr Fitting (William) of Ellicott City, MD; by her two granddaughters, Penelope Lindsay Jones (Christopher DeMayo) of Melrose, MA and Jennifer Ragsdale Blanco (Robert) of Ellicott City, MD; by her four great-grandchildren, Cedric and Charles DeMayo of Melrose, MA and Nora and Reidar Blanco of Ellicott City, MD; and by her niece Carol Gunther-Mohr of Chapel Hill, NC and nephew John Gunther-Mohr of Dobbs Ferry, NY, as well as two great-nieces and two great-nephews.
Frances loved flowers, but hoped people wishing to make a donation in her memory would kindly send them to The Polio Foundation of New Jersey (PNNJ), 110 Chestnut Ridge Road, #330, Montvale, New Jersey 07645.
Published in Naples Daily News from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020