Frances M. Federico
Bonita Springs - Frances M. Federico, 82, of Bonita Springs, FL passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Naples Community Hospital. She began wintering in Naples in 1979 before becoming a seasonal resident of Bonita Springs in 1998, also calling Shrewsbury, MA home. Frances was born May 28, 1937 in Framingham, MA the daughter of the late Joseph and Rita (Sherman) Hennessey.
Mrs. Federico worked for the Framingham Police Department for 23 years, retiring as the administrative assistant to the Chief of Police. Fran loved her dogs and enjoyed vacationing on Cape Cod with her family.
Survivors include her beloved husband of 61 years, Robert A. Federico; loving daughters, Gina Federico and her spouse Karen Anderson of Waterloo, WI; Theresa Burns and her husband Patrick of Shrewsbury, MA; cherished granddaughter, Kirsten Gomez of Aberdeen, MD; and great granddaughters, Evelynne, Liliana, Mia and Aria. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Bernard Hennessey.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, May 15, 2020 at 3:00 PM at Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home, 28300 Tamiami Trial So., Bonita Springs, FL 34134. The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM until the time of the service. In accordance with the CDC guidelines, the funeral home will have social distancing measures set in place. Those who wish to offer online condolences to the family may do so by visiting www.ShikanyFuneralHome.com.
Memorial contributions in Fran's name may be made to the Framingham Heart Study at www.framinghamheartstudy.org.
Published in Naples Daily News from May 11 to May 12, 2020