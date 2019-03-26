Services
Frances "Fran" Metzger Obituary
Frances "Fran" Metzger

Naples, FL

Frances "Fran" Metzger, 68, of Ecorse, MI passed away Saturday, March 23, 2019 in Naples, FL. She is survived by her husband of 40 years, James Metzger, and siblings Lenore Corbett, Carol Zanetti, Sunday Hardy, and Steve Csiszar along with her five children, seven grandchildren, and three great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Angeline & Steve Csiszar. James and Fran enjoyed traveling and spending most of their time in Naples, FL and Plymouth, MI. She loved to golf with family and friends and serve her community in her free time. After retiring, she continued her hobbies of sewing, knitting, and creating memories with her relatives.

We invite you to bring your fondest thoughts, prayers and memories as we celebrate Fran. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, March 28, 2019 from 12-4pm at Fuller Funeral Home on 4735 Tamiami Trail East. Online condolences may be shared at www.FullerNaples.com.
Published in Naples Daily News on Mar. 26, 2019
