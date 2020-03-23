|
Frances S. Ackles
Tampa - Frances Mae (née Slater) Ackles passed away in Tampa, Florida on March 22, 2020. She was born on February 1, 1934 in Akron, Ohio. Fran was raised by her parents, Agnes Reid Tait and Otto Karl (né Schlieter) Slater, who were both immigrants to this country from Hamilton, Scotland and Klein Grabau, West Prussia, respectively. Fran graduated from Akron Buchtel High School in 1952. Following graduation, she married Vernon Neal Wells and worked as an administrative assistant at an architectural firm and as a local fashion model.
She married Robert C Ackles, MD, FACS in 1966, and they were active members of both Akron Fairlawn and Portage Country Clubs. Fran loved gourmet cooking, homemaking, craft projects, and entertaining. She also enjoyed playing tennis, golf, and bridge with her friends, and performing volunteer work, activities she continued when the couple moved to Naples, Florida in 1980. In Naples, they lived at Quail Creek and Quail Village for over 30 years where she was a loving wife and devoted caregiver to her husband who was ill in his later years before passing in December 2014. Since early 2015 Fran was a resident of an assisted living facility and then a nursing home, both in Tampa.
Fran is survived by a son, Jeff Wells (Anne) of Tampa; a daughter, Lori (née Wells) Schwantz (Randy) of Cary, NC; stepdaughter Joan Saunders (Rich) of McHenry, MD; stepson Jim Ackles (Melissa) of Tampa; brother Sig Slater (Carla) of Lanoka Harbor, NJ; 12 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by sisters Norma Nesbitt of Redlands, CA and Ann Nichols of Cape Coral, FL, and stepson Robert Ackles Jr. of Wasilla, AK.
Fran will be buried in Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Fran can be made to Meals on Wheels (mealsonwheelsamerica.org) or your preferred charity.
Published in Naples Daily News from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2020