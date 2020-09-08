Francesco and Rosa Vitiello
Naples - Francesco "Frank", 83, and Rosa Vitiello, 82, of Naples, FL, passed away on August 30 and 28, 2020, respectively, in Naples, FL.
Frank was born in Naples, Italy to Francesco Vitiello and Maria Caputo on April 4, 1937. Rosa was born in Torre del Greco, Italy to Giovanni Samasco and Angela Sorrentino on October 18, 1937.
They immigrated to this country from Italy in 1962, unbeknownst to each other, on the same ship, the Saturnia. They met at a night school to learn English and married six weeks later on October 20, 1963—recording their wedding vows on a vinyl record in the Empire State Building.
Together, they raised and are survived by two sons: Francesco "Franco" Jr. (Lynn, wife) and Gianni. They moved to Naples, FL in 1972, where Frank opened a barber shop in downtown Naples: Frank's Naples Barber Shop. He quickly became known in the community for his jovial nature and operatic talent until retiring in 2009.
Rosa, ever dedicated to her children, began working in 1973 in food service at Naples Park Elementary School, where they attended. She happily cooked for the students and faculty every day until retiring in 1999.
Frank and Rosa were absolutely devoted to their family, whom they put through college, helped begin careers, taught how to play and sing music, and served the greatest Italian food. Their legacy is carried on by their four grandchildren: Erica Vitiello-Swift (Charles Swift, husband), Frankie, Anthony, Gianni II; and one great-grandchild, Maximus.
Through a lifetime of hardwork, thrift, and love, they built a better life for themselves and their family. They are the epitome of the American Dream. And their lives were cut short by COVID-19.
The family will receive friends on September 10 from 3PM - 7PM at Hodges Funeral Home at Naples Memorial Gardens. A Mass of Christian burial will be offered at St. William Catholic Church on September 11 at 10AM with entombment to follow at Naples Memorial Gardens.
Social distancing and precautions will be observed.
Flowers are appreciated. For those desiring, memorial contributions are suggested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
in Frank and Rosa's memory.