|
|
Francis Denis, M.D.
Naples - Dr. Francis Denis, Orthopedic Spine Surgeon, dies at age 74
Francis Denis, M.D., 74, of Naples, FL (formerly Minneapolis, MN), passed away peacefully on April 24, 2020 while surrounded by family. Holding pancreatic cancer at bay for nearly eight years following his diagnosis, he was a warrior.
Preceded in death by his father, André Denis, his brothers, Gilbert Denis, Jean-Noel Denis, and Pierre Denis, and his mother-in-law Aileen LeSage. Survived by his mother, Hélène Denis, wife, Holly Denis, children, Elizabeth Hammes (Christopher) and Vanessa DeCourcy (Michael), stepchildren, Robert Schadow (Jane Koivula) and Heidi Humphrey (and Hubert IV "Buck"), and grandchildren, Leah and Ethan Hammes, Alexis and Sarah Humphrey, and Jack and Isaak Koivula-Schadow.
Francis was a devoted family man, brilliant mind, and captain at his core. He cherished every moment with those he loved; his dear friends were like family. A purest in every sense of the word, Francis enjoyed life's simple pleasures. His idea of a perfect day was being surrounded by family, after an afternoon of sailing or a round of golf. Sitting around a table on a boat, in the garden, or on a deck, with great food, wine, music, and conversation, savoring the sunset together.
Francis will also be remembered for his talent, and the lasting impact he had, as an orthopedic spine surgeon. His professional legacy was giving the best possible quality of life to thousands through his surgical skills and dedication. His contributions to the practice of orthopedic spine surgery are extensive through many publications and lectures around the world, training hundreds of surgeons, and inspiring ground-breaking spinal instrumentations and techniques.
Francis's quest to explore, learn and challenge himself began early. He was drawn to the challenges of medical school and its rigid requirements in France. In 1969, as a recent University of Paris medical graduate, he made his first trip to the USA and later recounted "this trip uniquely and definitely directed me to my future country of residence. I had seen the best of medicine in the context of an unthinkably warm and welcoming country with opportunities galore and a relaxed, unpretentious cool and fun atmosphere." His visit led him to pursue extensive training at the New England Medical Center in Boston, MA and Lenox Hill in New York, NY. After the tragic deaths of two of his brothers, only months apart, he went back to France to work alongside one of his greatest mentors, Dr. Yves Cotrel. Ultimately, the USA was where he wanted to establish his lifelong career and settle down.
Throughout his career Francis held numerous staff, faculty, and consulting positions in organizations, hospitals, and universities, most notably Abbott Northwestern Hospital and the Twin Cities Spine Center, where he spent most of his career and held various positions on the Board, including as President.
Au revoir, Dr. Francis Denis. May you have fair winds, and following seas, for all of eternity.
Services to celebrate the life of Dr. Francis Denis will be held in Naples, FL, Minneapolis, MN, and Masseret, France at dates, to be determined, when it is safe for family and friends to gather.
Memorials may be directed to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, Gillette Children's Hospital, American Sailing Association, Wayzata Sailing Foundation, or an organization of donor's choice.
Published in Naples Daily News from May 8 to May 10, 2020