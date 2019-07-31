|
Francis J. Cain
Naples, FL and Potomac, MD - CAIN, Francis J. of Naples, FL and Potomac MD. Frank passed unexpectedly on July 22, 2019 at the age of 85. Frank is the beloved husband of 60 years of Barbara (Cloherty), devoted father of Richard, daughter-in-law Sherry, Ormond Beach, FL and of Sean, Ashburn, VA and loving grandfather of Logan and Gavin. He will be missed by his sorrowing family, by former colleagues and a wide circle of friends.
Frank was born on July 21,1934 in New York, NY. He spent part of his childhood years in Thomastown, County Kilkenny, Ireland, the home of his dear mother, Bridie Mullins. He met Barbara on St. Patrick's Day in New York, 1956 and they were married 1959. They have lived in Indiana, Germany, New Jersey, California, Florida, London, UK, and Maryland. They've also raised two sons, Richard and Sean and have two grandsons, Logan and Gavin.
Frank was a proud graduate of Manhattan College of Engineering (Civil) in 1956 and a Master's Degree at Lehigh University in 1958. Frank worked as a civil engineer and manager with Bechtel Corporation for thirty-two years, starting his career in the Refinery and Chemical Division, then moving on to the Hydro and Chemical Facilities. Frank headed up the Waste to Energy Business Line in the 1980's helping to secure several very large projects for the company during that decade. Frank later rose to the rank of Senior Vice President and directed many national and international projects (including the SEMASS project, Channel Tunnel and the Shoaiba desalination project in Saudi Arabia. Frank transitioned to Bechtel Enterprises and expanded Bechtel's presence in the privatized power market. He also led the effort to organize a new pipeline development company
Frank founded the Friends of the Pontifical Irish College Rome, a charity that supported the formation of priests for Ireland and beyond. In recognition of this work, he was appointed a Knight of St. Sylvester by Pope Benedict XVI.
Frank was active with St. William's Catholic Church in Naples as well as many charities in the community where he and his wife Barbara had retired.
Visiting hours will be held at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church in Potomac, MD. on Monday, August 5, 2019 at 10am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11am in the church. Interment to follow at Gate of Heaven cemetery in Silver Spring, MD.
Donations can be made in Frank's name to Manhattan College, St. William's Catholic Church in Naples, FL. or Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church in Potomac, MD. For online condolences, please visit www.fullernaples.com.
Published in Naples Daily News on July 31, 2019