|
|
Francis J. "Frank" Farren Jr.
Naples - Frank Farren, 92, died peacefully on Saturday, June 29, with his dear wife, family and loved ones by his side. He was born on October 10, 1926 in Philadelphia, PA. Frank is a U.S. Navy veteran of World War II. He founded a successful computer software business in Detroit, MI before retiring to Naples FL in 1993. He was a co-founder of Providence House, active with St. Ann and St. Peter. He loved being part of the Haitian community.
He is survived by Nancy, his beloved wife of 62 years, children Anne Marie Colombo (Joe), Peggy Farren, Frank Farren, Richard Farren (Mary), John Farren, and Susan O'Connell (Michael). Judith Baker and Geneve Egger were also like daughters to him. There are also 12 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation is on Fri, July 5 from 6:30 to 8:30pm at St. Ann Church, 985 3rd St. South, Naples, FL. A funeral mass will be held on Sat, July 6 at 12:30, also at St. Ann Church, 985 3rd St. South, Naples, FL. A reception will be held in Rooney Hall at St. Ann immediately following the mass. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Providence House P.O. Box 128, Naples, FL 34106 or www.providencehousenaples.org. Read more about Frank's life at www.legacyoptions.com.
Published in Naples Daily News from July 3 to July 5, 2019