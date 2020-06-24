Francis "Frank" John ArnoldFrancis "Frank" John Arnold, 59, a Lomond House Group Home resident, and longtime citizen of Shaker Heights departed this world to meet with his Lord and his beloved Mother and Father on June 19, 2020 after a brief illness. Frank was born March 8, 1961, the same birth date as his Father.Frank, who had Down Syndrome is predeceased by his Mother, Julia McDonald Arnold and his Father, Melvin C. Arnold. He is survived by his seven siblings, Douglas Arnold (Barbara); David Arnold (Leah); Barbara Arnold (Dennis McGraw); Melvin Arnold; Mark Arnold (Barbara); Wendy Arnold; and Julie Anderson. He was the beloved Uncle of Heidi, Brian, Emily, Halle, Gretchen, Mac, Drew, Jamie, Griffin, Redington, and Julia.Frank was most happy when surrounded by his siblings and Mother, especially watching Cleveland sports team games on TV or in person. He personally participated in the Special Olympics for several years, where he won numerous medals. His favorite sport was bowling, which until recently, he participated in routinely.Frank's gentle spirit and quick smile made him friends with all he met. He had a special gift for getting the attention of pretty girls.Frank was a devout Catholic who very rarely missed weekly mass. The priest and congregation of St. Dominic's, in Shaker Heights, knew and were friends with Frank who always worshiped from the same pew. He proudly accompanied his Mother weekly to church for over 30 years.Frank will be deeply missed by his devoted family, St. Dominic's, and Lomond House staff and friends, as well as virtually everyone who knew him.A private family service is being planned for Frank.In lieu of flowers or donations, Frank would want everyone to perform a sincere act of kindness for a person with a disability. Arrangements by Schulte & Mahon-Murphy Funeral Home, Lyndhurst, Ohio. Please sign Tribute Wall at: