Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
1:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
2:30 PM
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
11:30 AM
Francis Joseph Custozza


1931 - 2019
Francis Joseph Custozza

Naples - Francis (Frank) Joseph Custozza, 87, of Naples, FL; formerly of West Roxbury, MA; passed away August 19, 2019. He was born to Nicolas Custozza and Ann Maglio Custozza. Mr. Custozza served in the US Army during the Korean War (1952-54) and worked for many years at the Suffolk Franklin Savings Bank in Boston, MA as well as other Boston financial institutions. He enjoyed his pets, gardening, traveling, volunteering, and spending time with family and friends. He spent many happy summers on Silver Lake in Hollis, NH.

Mr. Custozza was a volunteer at St. Matthew's House and an active member of the Glen Eagle Golf & Country Club. He was well known for his sense of humor avid story-telling abilities, and home-made pizza parties.

He was predeceased by his parents; sister, Mary Custozza; and brother Robert Custozza. He is survived by his long-time partner, David Cerretani; Jessica Cerretani and Devin McCloskey; Lauren Cerretani and David Desrocher and AJ Desrocher. He is also survived by Karen Maglio (Marion, MA), Rose Scarcione (NH), and Rosemarie (Scarcione) Brennan (Andover, MA). As well as, close friends of many years, Marge Hayes (Boston, MA), Nancy Delaney, Al Matty (Brookline, MA), James Burke, James Early and John Principato (all of Ft. Lauderdale, FL), Gregory Roberts (Naples, FL) and many friends and neighbors in Naples. He leaves behind his much-loved four-legged little friend, Lily May.

A Memorial will be held Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. with Service at 2:30 p.m. at the Fuller Funeral Home East, 4735 Tamiami Trail East, Naples, FL 34112 (239) 417-5000. A Celebration of Life will take place on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at the Bambusa Bar & Grill located at 600 Goodlette-Frank Rd, Naples, FL. In lieu of flowers please make donations in Frank's memory to St. Matthew's House, the ASPCA, or Avow Hospice. For online condolences visit www.FullerNaples.com.
Published in Naples Daily News on Sept. 4, 2019
