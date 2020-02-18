|
Francis P. Devlin
Plymouth, MA - Francis P. Devlin of Plymouth, formerly of New York, passed away surrounded by his loving family at the Pat Roche Hospice House in Hingham, MA on February 16 at the age of eighty- three. He was the beloved husband of thirty-six years to Alice M. (White) Devlin. He was the loving father of Francis "Pat" Devlin and his significant other Kathy of New York, Timothy Devlin and his wife Susan of New York, Siobhan Fain and her husband Brian of Connecticut, and Erin Healy and her husband Paul of Connecticut. He was the step-father of Michelle Isabelle-Stark and her husband Gene of New York, Rick Isabelle and his wife Elizabeth of New York, Jacqueline Kissell of Arizona, Gregory Isabelle of New York and Joshua Euler of Buzzards Bay. He was the cherished grandfather of Kaitlin, Briana, Thomas, Francis, Alexandra, Colin, Kevin, Julien, Morgan, Ryan, Isabelle, Caleb, Charlie, Gabrielle and Caroline, and great- grandfather to nine. He was the brother of Kathleen DeBold of New York and the late Shaun Devlin.
Francis "Frank" was born on November 16, 1936 in Bronx, New York to Francis and Beatrice (Callan) Devlin and grew up in Cambria Heights, Queens. A thespian from a young age, he performed in High School and Army productions, and continued to delight friends and family with his quick wit, joke delivery, and jaunty sequence of improvised dance steps.
A veteran of the Army Armored Division, Frank started his professional life as an American Airlines ticket agent while training for the Fire Department of New York (FDNY) Firefighter Exam. He served for 34 years in the New York City Fire Department reaching the rank of Battalion Chief. Frank worked as a firefighter during the 1960's and 70's at the peak of the period of arson and abandonment that occurred throughout the boroughs of New York City. As Battalion Chief of the Physical Fitness Unit, Frank trained the first female recruits for the FDNY when they entered the NYC Fire Academy in 1982.
A lifelong devotee of physical fitness, Frank ran the Boston Marathon in 1978 and inspired a love of distance running in several of his children, step-children, and grandchildren. Competitive swimming as a young man led to an ongoing practice. Just before the Boston Marathon, Frank met Alice "Ginger," the love of his life, at a Divorced and Separated Catholics of Long Island event. Married in 1983, they embarked on a joyous life adventure, driven by mutual love and admiration, initially making their home in Northport, New York, then retiring to Bedford, New Hampshire and Naples, Florida, and finally settling in Plymouth.
An avid outdoorsman, Frank pursued hiking, canoeing, kayaking, and golf with a passion. Never one to sit around, he also found new hobbies - Macramé, leatherworking, cooking, gardening, and was recognized as an award-winning and published photographer of birds.
Frank was an active member of the Gulf Coast Retired Firefighters Association in Naples, Florida and generously gave of his time fundraising for The Freedom Memorial to 9/11 first responders. He was a supporter of the National Alliance for the Mentally Ill (NAMI), the Audubon Society, Catholic Charities, and many others.
A period of visitation will be held on Monday, February 24, 2020, from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the Davis Life Celebration Funeral Home, 619 State Road, Plymouth (Manomet). A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, 11:00 am at St. Margaret of Scotland Catholic Church, 141 Main Street, Buzzards Bay. The burial will take place following the mass at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Connery Ave., Bourne. In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations be made to The Pat Roche Hospice Home, NVNA and Hospice, 120 Longwater Drive, Norwell, MA 02061-online donations may be made at nvna.org and designated to the Pat Roche Hospice Home, or St. Margaret of Scotland Parish, 141 Buzzards Bay, MA 02532. For more information or to sign the online guestbook please, visit www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in Naples Daily News from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020