|
|
Francis (Frank) Russell Koehler
Naples - Francis (Frank) Russell Koehler, 97, of Naples, FL., passed away on Saturday, September 14, 2019 with family beside him. He was born in Peoria, IL on May 23, 1922, the son of Carl and Kathryn Koehler.
He married Margaret Marie Barcus on September 21, 1942 and was drafted into the Army a short time later. An injury cut his military service short. Frank worked 30 years for Caterpillar Tractor Company in Peoria and Aurora. He and Margaret (Margie) raised four children over the years. They moved first from Peoria, IL to Oswego, IL in 1958 and then retired to Naples, FL in 1974. Frank enjoyed fishing, traveling and carpentry in retirement; most of all, he loved spending time with family.
Frank is survived by his four children, Debora (Thomas) Delany, Dennis (Tina) Koehler, Frank T. (Judi) Koehler and Linda (Thomas Graeme) Stewart; also a brother John Koehler and sister, Margaret Hucal. He leaves nine grandchildren: Kym Ray, Eric Koehler, Joshua Koehler and Aaron Koehler; Thomas Delany, Dennis Koehler Jr., Douglas Koehler, as well as Janice Stewart and Gregory Stewart and 23 great grandchildren, 5 great, great grandchildren.
Cremation is by Beachwood Society.
A memorial service will be held at the Henderson Creek Clubhouse at 11a.m. on Friday, September 20, 2019. Those attending are invited to stay for a light lunch afterward. Memorial donations may be made to the charity of the donors' choice.
Published in Naples Daily News on Sept. 19, 2019