Francoise Marie Bretzmann
Naples, FL
Francoise Marie Bretzmann's long and courageous battle with cancer ended peacefully on Friday, March 1, 2019.
Fran was born to Andre and Lucie Bouhebent in
Quimper, France in 1946. She came to the United States on July 4, 1969 after marrying a
handsome young American Airman, Ernest Bretzmann, whom she met while he was stationed in Europe. Fran and Ernie traveled throughout the United States and had many adventures together before settling in Naples, where they have resided since 1984.
Fran leaves behind her husband of 49 years, Ernie,
daughter Sonia Diaz and her husband John, treasured grandson Derek, sisters Edith (William) Roller and Catherine Schmidt, sister-in-law, Nadine Bouhebent, brother-in-law and sister-in-law Raymond and Teresa Bretzmann, nephews Frederic Schmidt and Etienne Bouhebent, nieces Michelle Vick, Claudine (Phil) Moseley, Daisy (Tino) Leoni, Casey (Jay) Leach and Celia Bouhebent, and many other family membersand friends dear to her heart. She was predeceased by her beloved brother, Xavier Bouhebent.
Fran and her family are grateful for the excellent care she received from Dr. James Orr and his team at Florida
Gynecologic Oncology and from the staff of Avow Hospice.
Fran's greatest loves were her family and the ocean. You can honor her memory by taking a peaceful walk on the beach and cherishing each day with your family and friends.
A memorial mass will be held on Monday, March 18th at 11:00 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church 5260 28th Ave SW, Naples, FL 34116.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Avow Hospice.
Published in Naples Daily News from Mar. 10 to Mar. 17, 2019