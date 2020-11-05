Frank Allison Rankin
Naples - Frank Allison Rankin, 89, of Naples, FL died peacefully on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Avow Hospice, Naples, FL. He was born October 11, 1931, in Defiance, PA, son of the late Marshal and Elsie (Foor) Rankin.
On December 31, 1955, he married Joan O. A. Nash at Dudley Methodist Church in Dudley, PA. His passing ends a marriage of 65 years.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by three children, Sharon K. Padron and husband Ray of Naples, FL, Kenneth W. Rankin and wife Denise (Ayres) of Woodsboro, MD, Glenn A. Rankin and wife Constance (Barut) of Frederick, MD, a sister Katherine Reimer of Mechanicsburg, PA, eleven grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren and many loving nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a sister Lillian Jackson and brothers Albert, Neal, Leslie, Henry, and Calvin.
He was a graduate of Saxton Liberty High School class of 1949 and served in the US Army during the Korean War assigned to the 6th Armored Division, Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri.
He worked at the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) in Gaithersburg, MD, for 31 years as an Engineering Technician. His work contributed to numerous areas of study in structural design and safety including earthquake structural design, mobile home tie-down methods and fire research.
He was an avid hunter and outdoorsman, once winning the statewide Maryland Big Buck Contest.
Mr. Rankin was a member of North Naples Church where he regularly attended the Men's Prayer Breakfast, served as an usher, and participated in the construction of various church projects including a life-size replica of Jesus' Tomb. His favorite activity was demonstrating how to make bricks from clay at "The Night in Bethlehem."
Frank demonstrated his love for his family, friends, and church by always being available to serve them with his characteristic kindness and friendly smile. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
His family will have a private scattering ceremony at the Columbarium Garden at North Naples Church, on Friday, November 6, 2020.
If friends so desire, memorial contributions may be made to Avow (avowcares.org
), 1095 Whippoorwill Lane, Naples, FL 34105 or to North Naples Church, 6000 Goodlette Road, Naples, FL 34109.