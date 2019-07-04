|
|
Frank Andersen Christensen
New York, NY - Frank Andersen Christensen, age 83, passed away peacefully June 27, 2019 after a courageous battle with Frontotemporal Dementia (FTD). He was born on May 10, 1936 in New York, NY to the late Eileen and Frank A. Christensen of Garden City, and preceded in death by his son, Frank A. Christensen, III. He is survived by his loving wife Phyllis Christensen of Naples, FL and his step-children, Kimberly and Byron Pollard, Bryan and Danielle Mitchell and his adored grandchildren, Mitchell Pollard, and Talia, Tillian, and Timbre Laurel Mitchell of Houston, TX. He is survived by his cousin, Richard Rice of Manhasset, family and countless dear friends.
Frank spent his childhood in Garden City, NY, attended Sacred Heart Catholic School, Canterbury School in New Milford, CT and the University of Miami in Coral Gables, FL. He was an Institutional Broker and Member of the New York Stock Exchange and Buttonwood Club. Frank enjoyed flying and was a pilot with license for land and sea.
Visitation will be held on July 7th, from 4 - 7 p.m. at Fairchild Sons Funeral Home, Inc., 1201 Franklin Ave., Garden City, NY. Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Joseph's R.C.Church on July 8th at 10:00 a.m. Interment to follow at Holy Rood Cemetery in Westbury.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Association for Frontotemporal
Degeneration, www.theaftd.org or the .
Published in Naples Daily News on July 4, 2019