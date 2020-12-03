Frank G. DavelerNaples - Frank G. Daveler, 102, of Naples, FL passed away peacefully November 30, 2020 at Avow Hospice House.He was born November 17, 1918 in Philadelphia, PA to Emma and George Daveler.Most of his adult life was spent in Huntingdon Valley, PA where he lived with his wife of 73 years, Ellen Daveler. He excelled in the engineering occupation and traveled the world extensively making many friends along the way.Survivors include his two children, Bruce Daveler and Jill Ricker; six granddaughters and seven great-grandchildren.A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, December 13, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Hodges Funeral Home at Naples Memorial Gardens, 525 111th Ave N, Naples, FL 34108. Visitation will be two hours prior to services.Frank and his beloved Ellen will go together to their final resting place, Sunset Memorial Park in Huntingdon Valley, PA.Online condolences may be made at