Frank J. Brennan
Naples - Age 95 of Naples, Florida and Minneapolis, MN, passed away peacefully on March 6 in Naples, Florida. Preceded in death by parents James and Echo Brennan, wife, Sylvia Brennan, brothers Jim and Mark Brennan and sister Ann Brennan Gleason. Survived by sister Jeanne Swift Fitzimons, daughters Carol Kunkel and Karen Brennan (Jim), grandchildren Elizabeth Kunkel (Jon) and Mint Kunkel (Melissa) and many nieces and nephews.
Graduate of Washburn High School Class of '42, graduate of University of St. Thomas. WWII veteran served in US Army, Company G-264th Combat Infantry 66th Division- Black Panthers. Deployed to the European theater (France) on the SS Cheshire during the
Battle of the Bulge. Awarded the Bronze Star. Member (1958) and past board member of Minneapolis Golf Club. Board of Directors McQuay International.
Frank's finance and banking career began in 1949 with Commercial Credit Corp. He made the move to First National Bank of Minneapolis in 1958 and quickly rose through the ranks to Vice President. Frank retired from First National Bank in the early 1970s. Along with two partners, he created a holding company and purchased and managed a chain of community banks in Wisconsin.
When he returned from the war, having survived the German army in Europe, Frank was in for the fight of his life with his two younger bobby soxer sisters. The sisters, Ann and Jeanne, commandeered Frank's shirts and sweaters to wear as they were the style of the day. This two older brothers were spared the clothing shortage upon their return from battle since they were slightly larger in stature. That being said, Frank wore a lot of t-shirts after the war.
Frank was a stand up guy and made many lifelong friends where ever he went. Family would remark that no matter where you went with Frank, you were bound to be introduced to someone he had befriended. He was small in build but had the heart of an athlete. He played many sports— one, ironically, being basketball. Additionally, he was quick, agile, and underestimated on the handball and squash courts. Frank's quick wit and cunning strategy made him a favorite at any gin game table; his golf game was admired. Most important of all was his integrity and moral compass which was trusted by those that knew him.
At Frank's request, no services will be held.
Published in Naples Daily News from Mar. 10 to Mar. 15, 2020