Frank L Barry
Bonita Springs - Frank L. Barry, 78, of Bonita Springs, FL, died suddenly Thursday, August 8, 2019, in Naples, FL. Frank was born July 28, 1941 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of the late Bud and Mary Barry. A former resident of Hudson, OH, he lived in Bonita Springs since 2003.
Frank is survived by his loving wife Diana Barry.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday August 14, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church, 28300 Beaumont Rd., Bonita Springs, FL.
Published in Naples Daily News on Aug. 13, 2019