Services
Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home
28300 So. Tamiami Tr.
Bonita Springs, FL 34134
(239) 992-4982
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Leo the Great Catholic Church
28300 Beaumont Rd
Bonita Springs, FL
1941 - 2019
Frank L. Barry Obituary
Frank L Barry

Bonita Springs - Frank L. Barry, 78, of Bonita Springs, FL, died suddenly Thursday, August 8, 2019, in Naples, FL. Frank was born July 28, 1941 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of the late Bud and Mary Barry. A former resident of Hudson, OH, he lived in Bonita Springs since 2003.

Frank is survived by his loving wife Diana Barry.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday August 14, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church, 28300 Beaumont Rd., Bonita Springs, FL.

To leave online condolences please visit www.ShikanyFuneralHome.com.

Arrangements are being handled by Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home - Family Owned and Operated Since 1978.
Published in Naples Daily News on Aug. 13, 2019
