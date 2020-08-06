Frank L. NeubekNaples - Frank Neubek, father of eight, passed away at home surrounded by family after a courageous battle with various health issues, at the age of 84 in Naples, FL. Born and raised in Chicago, IL, he graduated from Notre Dame with a degree in architecture and married Barbara (Babs) Corcoran and had three children. After they divorced, Frank married his high school sweetheart Sharron Horevitz (nee Dorner), and helped raise her four children and a son of their own.In the 1980s, Frank moved to Naples where he continued his architecture practice. He and Sharron were active volunteers at The Community School of Naples where Frank designed the school's iconic library, he served on various committees, and the school named its roadway "Neubek Circle" in recognition of his contributions. Frank designed hundreds of notable buildings in FL, NC and IL, including Vanderbilt Presbyterian Church and many homes in Port Royal.Frank was a truly remarkable and kind man with an infectious smile and laugh, loved and respected by all who knew him. He was a patient craftsman, gifted artist, and talented musician. He enjoyed designing and building his own homes, and countless people marveled at his tour of "Neubekistan," his Naples home of many years. To many in Naples he was known as "The Silver Fox" when he sang with Jerry Conti (deceased son-in-law) for many years at restaurants and charity fund-raisers. His version of (We Had Some) "Chickens" was always a crowd favorite.Sharron, his wife of 28 years, predeceased him in 2002. Frank is survived by his children, Kerri, Kurt and Matthew Neubek, Patti Larchet; and step-children Mark Horevitz, Rene Conti, Jill Taylor, Sherryl Lynn; and twelve grandchildren and one great-grandson.A Celebration of Life will be scheduled post-pandemic, and the champagne will be flowing in his honor.