|
|
Frank Malter
Naples - Surrounded by his family, Francis Frank Malter, 92, passed away peacefully on December 9, 2019. He leaves his wife of 69 years, Joan Malter, his daughter Bernadette (William) Reed and five sons, Frank and Ruth Malter, Kevin and Gail Malter, Martin, Timothy and Donna Malter and Christopher. He is predeceased by his son Richard and brother Donald Malter. He also leaves behind 20 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren. Born and raised in the Bronx, NY, the son of Ferdinand and Sally Malter, he was married in 1950 to his beloved wife Joan and lived and raised their children in Fair Lawn, NJ. Following retirement, he and his wife lived in Brick, NJ, Wilmington, NC and finally Naples, FL. Mr. Malter was a proud veteran of the 3rd Armor Division, American Legion, and a gold member of The Knights of Columbus. After serving in the military, Mr. Malter worked with RCA for 12 years and transitioned to work and retire with Consolidated Edison in NYC in 1992 after 30+ years. He took pride in his military service and work at ConEd, and relished in chronicling many a tale to his family and friends recounting the glory days. He will be truly missed. He was a parishioner at St. Peter's Catholic Church where a funeral service will be held Thursday, December 19, 2019, 10 am in Naples, Florida. Viewing will be held Wednesday, December 18, 2019, 2pm-6pm at Fuller Funeral Home, 4735 Tamiami Trail East, Naples, Florida. In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations go to AVOW Cares Hospice, https://avowcares.org/
Published in Naples Daily News from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019