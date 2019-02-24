|
Frank Paczkowski
Naples, FL
Frank Paczkowski, 86, passed away peacefully on February 20, 2019. Frank was born April 6, 1932, in South Amboy, New Jersey, the
oldest child of Frank and Helen Paczkowski. He and his late wife, Carolee, moved permanently to Naples in 1980. As he liked to say, "a northerner by birth, a cracker by choice"'.
Frank will be lovingly remembered by his daughters,
Carolee (Al) Steelman, Mary Beth (Mike) Ford, his grandchildren, Casey (Lauren) Steelman, Jodi (Gus) Spatharos, Cory Steelman, Michael Ford, Andrew Ford and his great-grandchildren, Calvin Steelman and Logan Spatharos.
Frank is survived by his brothers, Raymond (Ela)
Paczkowski, John (Teddy) Paczkowski, Stanley (Marge) Paczkowski, his baby sister, Helen (Warren) Eberle and his sister in law, Judy Paczkowski. He was predeceased by his parents, his wife, his son and his brother, Edmund. He leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends.
Frank was a master storyteller with a wealth of
knowledge that he loved to impart to his family and anyone he encountered. He was gifted with the uncanny ability to play the piano, accordian and keyboard. He loved to
entertain with his music and by singing the songs of his youth and his Polish heritage.
Services will be private. Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Support Network (660 Tamiami Trail North, Naples, FL 34102) or to the hospice of your choice.
We love you, Popsi! You wrote your final chapter and you "did it by the book."
Published in Naples Daily News on Feb. 24, 2019