Services
Memorial service
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
St Leo's Catholic Church
28300 Beaumont Road
Bonita Springs, FL
Frank Paul Zencuch Jr.

Frank Paul Zencuch Jr. Obituary
Frank Paul Zencuch Jr.

Bonita Springs, FL

Mr Frank P. Zencuch, Jr. passed away on April 9th 2019. He is survived by his beloved spouse of 48 years, Kathi, his sons Jason (Teresa) and

Adam (Cristina), his grandchildren

Jacquelyn, Kaitlyn, Isabel, Christopher and Victoria, his Mother, Isabelle, and his sister Lois Payne. Frank and Kathi have lived in southwest Florida for 48 years where he was an educator in the Collier County School System for 38 years, with 14 of those years as a school principal. Frank was a gifted athlete, starring in basketball, soccer and track in his hometown of Charleroi, Pennsylvania and progressing on to the West Virginia University on a track scholarship, where he began his lifelong journey in education with both a bachelor's and master's degree in education. Frank taught elementary and high school physical education and health and coached high school football, cross country and track before transitioning to a successful administration career as an assistant principal at Barron Collier High School and Principal at East Naples and North Naples Middle Schools. Most importantly, though, Frank loved his time with his family, enjoying movies and vacations, experiencing the tranquility of the mountains and reveling in the excitement of catching a fish. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent in his name to either for

Parkinson's Research (, 1-800-708-7644) or the Community Foundation of Collier County (1110 Pine Ridge Rd, Suite 200, Naples, FL 34108). A memorial service is planned for April 16th at 2 p.m. at St Leo's Catholic Church, 28300 Beaumont Road, Bonita Springs, FL 34134. Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.ShikanyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Naples Daily News on Apr. 14, 2019
