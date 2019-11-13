|
|
Frank Schnoor
Dallas, TX - Frank Spencer Schnoor, age 80, passed away unexpectedly, surrounded by family, on Sunday November 10, 2019, after complications from knee surgery in Dallas, Texas. He was born in Kearney, Nebraska on September 6, 1939 to Tex and Evelyn (Monroe) Schnoor. Spence grew up an only child in Amherst, Nebraska where his parents owned the local grocery store. He graduated from Kearney State College and anesthesia school in Allentown, Pennsylvania. Spence went on to have a long career in anesthesia, first during the Vietnam war in a MASH unit, and then in practice at the Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney. After meeting on a blind date, set-up by a classmate, Spence married Elaine Ann Till on October 8, 1966. They were married for 53 years and together raised 3 children while living in Kearney. Spence and Elaine loved to travel, visiting countries all over the world on cruises and trips with family and friends. Skiing, horseback riding, scuba diving, attending World Cup soccer, walking the Great Wall of China, riding the Trans-Siberian Railway, and gazing up at the Sistine Chapel in Vatican City were all checked off his bucket list. He was at his best and most cherished though while he was at home with his family just being Spence, Dad, or Papa. Whether doting on Elaine or their dog Maggie, Spence was always happiest helping others. Always available and ready to help, no task was too big and no request too small. He always enjoyed decorating for Christmas, watching Husker football and Fox news, or just 'running errands.' Recently he spent time going to movies with grandchildren, and attending or participating in any of their hobbies, events, or achievements - all fueled by Starbucks by day and a glass of red wine by night. His positivity, energy, and sprit were the driving and irreplaceable force of his family, and he will be deeply missed. He made everything special, and his memory will be a guiding light. Left to honor and remember Spence are his wife Elaine; his three children, Dr. Melanie (Chuck) Greene, Dr. Tiffany Roberts, and Dr. Zachary Schnoor; and five grandchildren: Nathan, Nolan, and Cooper Roberts, and Tatum, and Tyler Greene. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 3 pm at Sparkman Hillcrest Funeral Home at 7405 W Northwest Hwy, Dallas, Tx. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Spence's name to Freedom Service Dogs of America.
Published in Naples Daily News from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019