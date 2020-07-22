Frank W. Liles, Jr. 77, of Bonita Springs died Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Joanne's House at Hope Hospice with his wife, Jane by his side. A lifelong resident of Bonita Springs, Frank was born February 22, 1943 in Fort Myers, FL a son of the late Frank W. and Quillie (Strickland) Liles, Sr. He was a graduate of Fort Myers High School where he played football for the Green Wave under their legendary coach, Sam Siriianni, Sr. After high school, Frank served in the United States Army. In 1965, he began a nearly forty-year career as a service technician first with Inter County Telephone, then United Telephone and finally retiring in 2005 with Sprint. Frank was very active in community affairs in Bonita Springs where he served as president of the Bonita Springs Jaycees, a director of the Bonita Springs Area Chamber of Commerce and as a commissioner of the Bonita Springs Fire and Rescue. He served on the Fire Board from 1993 thru 2014 and was reappointed to the Board in 2016. In 1986, he was elected to serve on the Board of Directors of the Bonita Springs Utilities. He served as Secretary from 1990-1993, and 1997-1998; Treasurer from 1995-1996, 2008-2009; 2011-2013; and Vice President from 2001-2002. Frank was also a member of the Bonita Springs Rotary morning club and the Cypress Masonic Lodge, Scottish Rite of Freemasonry and Araba Shrine Temple in Fort Myers. He was a staunch supporter of FSU Football and attended every home game for 35 years, as well as, traveling to many away games He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Jane C. Liles; daughter, Tiffany J. Liles; two grandchildren, Jacob C. Liles and Parker E. Liles and his sister, Betty C. Brewer all of Bonita Springs, FL. He also leaves behind his sisters in law, Pat Wild (Gregg Fix) and Mary Connors Litchko (Dave); his brothers in law, Ron Arthur (Erin), Francis Connors and Joe Connors (Carol); several nieces and nephews and his cat, Maggie Mae and his dog, Scout. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic services for Frank will be held at a later date and will be announced. Memorials can be sent to Bonita Springs Assistance Office P.O. Box 16, Bonita Springs, FL 34133 or to Community Cats of Bonita Springs, P.O. Box 366034, Bonita Springs, FL 34136. The family asks that you sign his guest register at www.ShikanyFuneralHome.com
and leave a note, share your condolence or a funny story about Frank.