|
|
Frankie Darrell Baldwin
Naples - Frank D. Baldwin, 83, and resident of Naples, FL since 1972, passed peacefully on the afternoon of December 19, 2019. He was born on March 21, 1936 to Frank and Effie Baldwin in Columbus, Indiana. He was the eldest of 5 children and a product of the depression era. He served in the United States Army and was stationed in Ulm, Germany after graduating high school. Afterward, he had a distinguished career in the Automotive industry. However, many would agree his greatest accomplishment was meeting and marrying Janet Snyder, his wife of 56 years in 1959. Together, they had 10 children,13 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. He treasured them all. He was a man of great character, humility and generosity. He was a visionary and a risk taker. He moved his wife and their children to Naples, FL in 1972. He had no time for fear. His confidence and strong will served him well as he was a true patriarch, tenacious provider, and a resilient 2 time survivor of cancer and diabetes. He loved Indiana University basketball, and had a passion for auto racing, both as a spectator and by sponsoring Indy cars as well as Sprint cars. His final crown jewel was the 10 acre estate he affectionately called "The Tickford Inn". Most everyone would agree Frank D. Baldwin was one of the "good guys". His optimism and positivity was ever present and will be felt for generations to come. He is survived by his sisters(Sandy Weldy, Patti Robertson, and Cynthia Mitchell), sister in-laws Nancy Schaper(Lew) and Eleanor Sparks, his children Brett Baldwin(Jill), Brad Baldwin, Lisa Baldwin, Eleanor Diaz(Michael), Brandon Baldwin, Amy Glendening(Greg), Siegrid Russell(Kacey), Ben Baldwin, Erika Harris(Steve), Jennifer Suchomel(Ian), his grand children(Adam Baldwin, Spencer Baldwin, Brianna Baldwin, Samantha Glendening, William Glendening, Kai Russell, Camron Russell, Riley Russell, Bailey Baldwin, Abigail Harris, Stevie Harris, Emma Suchomel, Charlie Suchomel) and Great Grandson Malcolm Bailey. His beloved wife Janet, his brother Jack, and his parents Frank and Effie predeceased him. The Beachwood Cremation Society was entrusted with cremation arrangements, 4444 Tamiami Trail N., Naples (239)261-1767.
Published in Naples Daily News from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019