Franklin Howell Smith Iii
Franklin Howell Smith III

Naples - November 2, 1950 - October 22, 2020

Made his way to heaven after a long battle

with cancer

Frank Smith of Naples FL had a zest for life like no other and always had a smile on his face. He was a master at living a life of gratitude, could easily turn a stranger into a lifelong friend, carried a positive attitude all the way until the end, and will be missed tremendously.

He is survived by his wife Heidi, of almost 45 years, son Franklin "Howell" Smith IV of Ft Myers FL, daughter, Taura Khongsat (Pek) & granddaughter Mali, who reside in Chiangmai, Thailand, sister, Sandra Peters (Tim), 2 nephews and 1 niece, along with 1 aunt, many cousins, plus a huge network of friends from near and far.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Franklin Howell Smith Jr and Mary Ruth Smith from Birmingham AL.

Frank and Heidi made Naples FL their home for the past 17 years. Prior to that they lived in Washington State for 27 years, where they raised their children, and both were originally from Birmingham AL.

Frank had a passion for playing guitar and creating beautiful soft instrumental music. His CDs earned many awards and his music will continue to be heard on the digital music platforms around the world. His motto "JustLove" will live on as will his business, JustLove Music.

Frank also had a passion for the outdoors. He attended Oregon State University where he majored in fisheries and wildlife. He loved to fish and enjoy time on the water, especially with his son.

His work career included his musical talent where he provided original instrumental guitar music for beach weddings, hospital settings, and various events. He and Heidi were former owners of Collier CPR and Safety Training where his other passion was training. He spent many years working for Seattle Public Utilities Watershed Division and prior to that, he was in the swimming pool and hot tub business in Seattle and Birmingham AL.

The family plans to honor Frank with a scattering of ashes at sea in the Gulf of Mexico. A gathering will be determined once travel restrictions ease up due to Covid-19 and his daughter and family can attend.

If so inclined, donations to Frank's favorite charity, St Matthews House, are always welcome. This wonderful organization provides housing for the homeless, food for the needy, and comfort for the addicted and suffering. https://stmatthewshouse.org/give/ and indicate in memory of Frank Smith. The phone number for Debbie, the contact at St Matthews, is (239) 298-5025.

And Please Keep Listening: Pandora.com (Frank Smith Guitarist Radio); Spotify.com (Frank Smith)

Many thanks from the Smith Family




Published in Naples Daily News from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
