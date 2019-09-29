Resources
Fred Elsasser


1930 - 2019
Fred Elsasser

Naples - 1930-2019

Early Tuesday morning, September 10, 2019, Fred Elsasser died peacefully at the age of 89. Fred was born on February 8, 1930 in Camden, New Jersey to Fred and Freda Elsasser. He received a Bachelor of Science in Architectural Engineering from the University of Illinois. And, always a proud patriot, Fred served in the Army and left an Officer with stories that his family and friends have enjoyed up to his final moments. Following his passion and education, Fred spent his professional life as a structural engineer in New York City.

Fred is survived by his wife Betty and children Leslie, Curt and Ted, Step daughters Angie, Judith, Christine, Rose and Lyn, grandchildren Dusty, Gray, Keona, Keilana, Grace, Annika, Allison and Annabel and in-laws Dan, Erik, Joanna and Mark. He and Betty retired to Naples, Florida in 2002. Fred will be missed dearly. A Memorial service will be held in November in New York City.
Published in Naples Daily News on Sept. 29, 2019
