Freda Ruth Boudas



Naples, FL



Freda R. Boudas, 90, of Naples, FL and formerly of Shrewsbury, MA, passed away, in the early morning of Saturday, May eleventh, at Naples Green Village after an extended illness.



Freda was born October 22, 1928 in Dixmont, Maine to McKenzie and Leone (Noyes, Walker) Grimm of Berwick, Nova Scotia. She held various jobs in the supermarket and restaurant industries after moving from Maine to Massachusetts in the 1950's when she became a homemaker for her family, residing n Shrewsbury, MA.



She leaves her sister Catherine (Kay) Bailey of Naples, FL; three step-sisters, Joan Demings, Patti Mc Bay and Joyce Vaughn, of New Minas, Nova Scotia; two grandchildren, Nicole Wiedner of Barre, MA and Zachary Wiedner of Westbrook, Maine; niece Sharon Dolan of Sterling, MA; and nephew Robert Bailey of Naples, FL. She also leaves several great-nephews and nieces along with many friends in New England and here in the Foxfire Community of Naples, FL.



She was preceded in death by her daughter, Linda Lee, in 2004, and her husband Paul in 2010.



She was an avid golfer and bridge player and always enjoyed vacationing at Bailey Island, Maine with the company of family and friends.



