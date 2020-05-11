|
|
Dr. Frederic Clement McDuffie
Naples, FL - Dr. Frederic Clement McDuffie of Naples passed away on May 6, 2020 at the age of 96. He is survived by his loving wife of over 65 years, Isabel (Wiggin), his four children, Elisabeth, Joan, Deborah, and Charles, and four grandchildren.
Fred was born on April 27, 1924 in Lawrence, Mass., graduated from St. Paul's School, Concord, N.H. (1941), attended Harvard College, and graduated from Harvard Medical School (1951). He faithfully served his country as a Sargent in the 1101st Combat Engineer Group in the European Theater in WWII.
Fred began his successful career as a researcher and professor of medicine at the University of Mississippi Medical School, and then moved on to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. He was the editor of the Journal of Laboratory and Clinical Medicine, served on numerous national academic and medical committees, and presented his research at medical conferences around the world. While serving as the VP for Medical Affairs at the Arthritis Foundation in Atlanta, he was a professor at Emory University School of Medicine and collaborated with the CDC. Fred's medical career spanned over 60 years.
Fred had an enormous zest for life and had numerous hobbies such as sky, cave, and scuba diving; running hundreds of road races and marathons; gourmet cooking; tennis; and gardening. He was active with Trinity by the Cove Episcopal Church, serving as lay reader, Bible study leader, and mentor.
Fred will be remembered for his extraordinary intelligence and determination, which he applied to everything he pursued. Fred had a great sense of humor and his stories will be passed on for generations to come. Fred will be sorely missed by his loving family and friends.
You can visit the Fuller Funeral Home website to find out for more information about Frederic McDuffie at: www.fullernaples.com
Published in Naples Daily News from May 11 to May 12, 2020