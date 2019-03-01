|
Frederic L. Yarrington
Naples, FL
Frederic L. Yarrington of Naples died February 26, 2019. Formerly of Fairfield, Connecticut, Mr. Yarrington had been a resident of Naples since 1983.
Fred was born 6-14-25 in New York City, the son of Helen and Frederic Yarrington. Fred's parents, as well as his in-laws, became residents of Naples in 1957. He is survived by Bonnie, his wife for 69 years, and sons William and Gordon, their wives Andrea and Laura, and grandchildren Charles, Grayson and Claire.
Fred received a BSME degree from Cornell University, an MBA from Columbia University, and served in the U.S. Navy during World War II.
He retired from business in 1983 as Vice-President of Schumacher and Yarrington Inc.
Fred had a life long interest in golf both as a player and as an administrator. He was a member of the Executive Committee of the Connecticut State Golf Association for more than 15 years. For 18 years he was a member of the U.S. Junior Championship Committee of the USGA and then transferred to become a member of the USGA Green
Section Committee. During his association with the USGA, he served as a Rules Official for more than 50 national
championships conducted by the USGA, including 15 U.S. Open Championships. After moving to Florida, Fred also worked as a Rules Official for the Florida State Golf
Association. Fred and Bonnie played golf in 20 countries and 48 states.
Because of his interest in the care of Turf Grass, and the preservation and creation of wildlife habitats on golf
courses, the Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary Program named Fred a Steward. He helped initiate a Wildlife Fund at "The Hole". Fred became a member of The Hole-in-the-Wall Golf Club in 1982, a club that his parents and in-laws joined when the club was formed in 1957. Fred was also a member of the United States Senior's Golf Association.
Bonnie and Fred established a family fund when the
Collier Community Foundation was formed. Locally he was a
volunteer with Planned Parenthood of Collier County and served as one of the original "Boatmen" for The
Conservancy of Southwest Florida. Because of is interest in environmental matters, Fred initiated a "green" initiative at Moorings Park. He lived at Moorings Park for 16 years before his death.
Gifts may be made in his honor to: The Wildlife Fund,
Hole-in-the-Wall Golf Club, 3600 Goodlette Frank Rd., Naples, Florida 34103 A memorial gathering will be held this spring at the convenience of the family.
Published in Naples Daily News on Mar. 1, 2019