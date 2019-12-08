|
Frederic P. Grove
Naples - Frederic P. Grove, beloved husband of Nancy J. Neff passed away on December 2, 2019. He was the uncle to Michael Pope, Nancy Pope, and Holly Haynes. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary, his sister Jean Pope, and his parents Fred E. And Gertrude Grove.
Born February 28, 1926 in Cincinnati. Fred was one of the original residents of Mariemont, Ohio where he grew up and graduated from Plainville High School (now Mariemont High School) in 1944. During his high school years, he enjoyed his time in the Civil Air Patrol, the Cincinnati Chapter of DeMolay and as a member of the tennis team. His favorite sayings were, "Live life well as nothing is forever" and "We are spiritual beings having a human experience".
Upon graduation in 1944 Fred immediately entered military service in the Air Force in the Army Airways Communication System. As a control tower operator, attached to the 7th Air Force during World War II, he saw active duty on the islands of Oahu and Kauai. Following his service in the Pacific, he enrolled at the University of Cincinnati where he earned his BS degree in education. In 1960, he received a Masters Degree in Education Administration from Xavier University. From 1952 until 1980 he served as a teacher and administrator in the Cincinnati Public Schools. Following his retirement, Fred began his own business, Grove Construction, as a builder until 1988. In the 1990's he and his wife, Mary, became quite active in Xavier University activities and endowed the Xavier Center for Career Leadership Development.
In 1967 Fred built his home in Indian Hill where he lived with his wife, Mary, for over 25 years. During which time he and Mary (who was a Principal in the Indian Hill School) were quite active in many groups.
After Mary passed away, he married Nancy Neff, a long-time friend. During their years together they traveled to many places that were favorites for both of them - among which were St. Simons Island, GA; Chautauqua, NY; their house at Alpine Lake Resort, WV and their condo at Royal Wood Country Club in Naples, FL.
During Fred's lifetime he was quite interested in golf and tennis - having won several tournaments while a member of the Hyde Park and Terrace Park Country Clubs. He was also a member of the Camargo Tennis Club. In 1968 he won the President's Club Championship in golf at Terrace Park Country Club. He also won the pro-am tennis championship while a member of the Hyde Park Country Club in 1985. He also played tennis for several years in the men's Senior Olympic Tennis tournaments.
Fred believed that information is the key to civilization and therefore endowed several universities throughout the country with hundreds of thousands of dollars.
In 2014, he was honored by the Greater Cincinnati Planned Giving Council. The awards recognized local philanthropists for their generosity in giving to their favorite charities.
Fred was a member of many groups among which were the Father Finn Society at Xavier University; President's Club at Hillsdale College, Michigan; Most Generous Donor to the Cumberland College Students Fund; Member of the 1946 Legacy Partners and the President's Circle of Clermont-McKenna College, Calif.; Unity School of Christianity; New Thought Unity of Cincinnati; Unity of Naples; Cincinnati Art Museum; Patron of the Taft Museum; Patron of the Irish Heritage Theater; Charter Member of the National World War II Museum; Oasis Golf Club, Loveland; Alpine Lake Golf Club, WV; Royal Wood Country Club, Naples, FL,; Botanical Gardens of Naples; Life Member of Ohio Retired Teachers Association; Emeritus Member of Hamilton County Teachers Association; Save the Animals Foundation and the Mariemont Preservation Society.
Donations and remembrances may be made in Frederic's name to Save the Animals Foundation, Red Bank Road in Cincinnati.
Services will be held at a later date.
Published in Naples Daily News on Dec. 8, 2019