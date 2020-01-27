|
Frederick "Rick" A. DeStefano
Beloved husband of Kathleen McCarthy DeStefano. Dear brother to Linda DeStefano (David Fernie). Adoring father to Marc DeStefano (Veronica), Craig DeStefano (Marisol), Sean McCarthy (Lauren), Sarah Pauling (Todd), Daniel McCarthy (Kelly Ann), and Justin McCarthy (Jenna). Proud uncle to Colin and Toby Fernie. Loving "Pa" to Angelina, Gianna, Shayne, Christian, Amanda, Isla, Dexter, Zoe, Marielle, and Poppy. Also survived by many friends from Naples to Newton who met him through community theatre, squash at the Newton Squash and Tennis Club, and golf at White Cliffs Country Club in Plymouth, MA and The Classics Country Club in Naples. Born in Lewiston, ME, and raised in Belmont, MA, Rick played offense and defense on the Belmont High School football team. He attended Bridgton Academy and studied at Bates College. He developed the New England Gift Center in Bedford, MA and was a real estate broker in FL and MA. Rick was a true classic, best exemplified by his favorite vehicle, a 1962 baby blue T-Bird. An avid New England sports fan, he rarely missed the chance to cheer on the Red Sox and Patriots. He will be most remembered for his sense of humor, love of life and extraordinary dedication to family and friends. Mass at Our Lady Help of Christians 573 Washington St, Newton, MA, on Tuesday, 10:30 am followed by interment at the Newton Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held in Naples in February. The family would prefer no flowers and instead, donations may be made to the Rick DeStefano Foundation c/o the McCarthy Legal Group, 275 Grove St., Ste 2-400, Newton, MA 02466.
Published in Naples Daily News from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020