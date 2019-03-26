|
|
Frederick A. Hopfinger
Naples, FL
Frederick A. Hopfinger, formerly of Pittsford, N.Y. Born July 20, 1925, died March 22, 2019 at the age of 93.
Fred is survived by his wife of 67 years, Jackie
Hopfinger, and by his children: Andy Hopfinger (Dee Dee), Jane
Hopfinger (Bob Zogas), Fritz Hopfinger (Carla Rapp), Tom Hopfinger (Maureen), Ellen Hopfinger and Carl Hopfinger.
Fred is also survived by his 12 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
At Fred's request, no memorial service will be held.
Donations in memory of Fred may be made to Avow Hospice, 1095 Whippoorwill Lane, Naples, FL 34105.
Published in Naples Daily News on Mar. 26, 2019