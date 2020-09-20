Frederick H. Sammons, Sr.
Estero - Frederick (Fred) H. Sammons passed away September 20, 2020 at his home. He was born October 26, 1930 a son of the late Clara and Forest Sammons in Huntington, WV.
He co-owned Sammons Coal Company with his brother Lucien. Fred was well known in Huntington for his entertaining, guitar playing, and singing with Red Dawson. The Sammons home was always filled with love, laughter, and fun.
He was married to Ann Davies Sammons who preceded him in death. They were married 50 happy years.
He had three dreams in his life: to own a boat, a motorcycle, and a plane. He achieved all three. He loved boating, fishing, and racing sail planes.
He and his loving companion, Marlene Gray, moved to Estero, FL fulltime in 2014. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Lucien Sammons, Forest Sammons Jr., and his sister Dorothy Duncan.
He is survived by his sister, Sara Ann Hawkins, his sons, Dr. Frederick Sammons Jr. (Laurie), Estero, FL, Charles Sammons (Lynn) Ft. Myers, FL and his daughter, Jane Sammons, Marathon, FL. Fred had 4 grandchildren, Dr. Shea Sammons (Jordan), Dr. Maggie Adams (Jeremy), Dr. Nicole Patterson (Shawn) and Drew Sammons (Cassandra), as well as 10 great grandchildren.
A celebration of his life will take place in Huntington, WV at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be sent to Hope Hospice, Development Department, 9470 HealthPark Circle, Fort Myers, FL 33908.
