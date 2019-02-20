Resources
Frederick Irving Jones

Naples, FL

Long time Naples resident, Frederick Irving Jones, 97, passed on Monday, February 11th in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

A private family memorial service will be held.

Mr. Jones was born in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 30, 1921 to Frederick Irving Jones, Sr. and Susan Lang Wyatt Jones. Fred graduated from Purdue University in 1942 where he also met and married college sweetheart, Donna Siess, who preceded him in death after 69 happy years of marriage.

After graduating from he served in World War II in the 43rd Signal Construction Battalion. Following his return home from the War, Fred pursued a career in journalism working as a reporter and editor for various publications including Purdue University, The Ohio State University, and Scabbard and Blade. In 1962 he obtained a Masters in Arts from The Ohio State University. Later he was employed as Vice

President of Public Relations for Burson Marstellar in

Chicago.

After a rewarding career throughout the Midwest, he retired to Florida where he enjoyed his hobbies of golf, painting, travel, and bridge. An energetic and social guy, Fred was an active member of the First Church of Christ,

Scientist in Naples. He belonged to the fraternal order of Sigma Chi, Sons of the American Revolution, and the

American Legion. He is survived by his daughter Katie S. Brown (Dr. BDK Brown) of Fort Wayne, Indiana, 6 grandchildren, Fred Pingel, David Pingel, Kathy Bohman (Tony),

Shannon Brown, Laura Wretling (Jon), Kyle Brown and 8 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his daughter Diane Charmian Jones Pingel.
Published in Naples Daily News on Feb. 20, 2019
