|
|
Frederick William Schoen
Naples - Frederick W. Schoen passed away on June 12, 2019, in Naples, Florida.
Fred was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, in 1942.
He is survived by his spouse, Virginia, his son, Andrew C., and his daughter, Mary S. Wenzel (Martin).
He was preceded in death by his sister, Sarah S. Echevarria. He is also survived by his sister, Mary S. Back (David).
He leaves behind his grandchildren, Patrick, Abby and Anna.
Fred was a graduate of Penn Charter School, Philadelphia, Davidson College, Davidson, NC, and The Wharton School of Business (University of Pennsylvania). After graduate school, he served as an officer in The United States Army from 1966 through 1968.
He then joined Firestone Tire and Rubber Company and moved to Akron, Ohio. From Akron, the family moved to South Africa. This was the first of many adventures with Firestone, followed by New Zealand and Venezuela.
Once back in the US, Fred joined the Brenlin Group managing several of their businesses, and Fred and Ginger purchased their first home in Marco Island.
He loved Marco Island, boating, fishing and his friends. In his final years, he really enjoyed volunteering as a boat captain for The Conservancy of Southwest Florida, as well as his membership in the local Kiwanis club.
A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.
Published in Naples Daily News on June 23, 2019