Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home
28300 So. Tamiami Tr.
Bonita Springs, FL 34134
(239) 992-4982
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
9:30 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Leo the Great Catholic Church
28300 Beaumont Road
Bonita Springs., FL
Entombment
Following Services
Naples Memorial Gardens
Frederick Wilson Stetz, 91, of Naples, FL, passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2019. Formerly of Rochester, NY, he had been a Naples resident since 1992. He was born August 29, 1927 in Boston, MA, the son of Stephen A. and Ruth (nee Brooks) Stetz.

Mr. Stetz received his

Bachelor Degree in Education from Providence College and his Doctorate of Law from Ohio State University. He retired from Bank of America as Executive Vice President. He was Past President of Big Brothers of Ohio, Past President of United Cerebral Palsy of Ohio, Past President of SCORE and worked for International Executive Service Corp. in Russia and Indonesia, also Board Trustee Trocaire College in Buffalo, NY. An avid golfer, he also loved to travel.

Mr. Stetz is survived by his loving wife of 12 years, Yvonne Silverberg-Stetz; his beloved children, Stephen (Lizabeth) Stetz of Columbus, OH, Karen Koerner of The Villages, FL and Jeffrey (Ellen) Stetz of North Collins, NY; six cherished grandchildren, Frederick, Suzanne, Kristine, Nathan,

Matthew and Kaitlyn; and seven treasured great grandchildren Seth, Grace, Eliana, Von V, Liam, Joshua and Caleb.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his first wife, Margaret (nee Hollingworth) Stetz in 1998.

Visitation for family and friends will take place Wednesday, April 24, 2019 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home, 28300 Tamiami Trail South, Bonita Springs. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church, 28300 Beaumont Road, Bonita Springs. Entombment will then follow at Naples Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial

contributions be made to the American Diabetes

Association, or to the Arbor Glen Assisted Living Facility at 1000 Arbor Lake Drive, Naples, FL 34110.

Online condolences may be offered at www.shikanyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Naples Daily News on Apr. 23, 2019
