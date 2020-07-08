Gail Duesselmann



Naples - Gail Duesselmann, 75, of Naples, FL, passed away suddenly on April 3, 2020, at her home.



Gail was born in New York, NY, to Dr. William and D. Ethel Duesselmann on August 6, 1944. As her mother said, they "named her 'Gail' which meant, 'Her Father's Joy,' and she was." She grew up in Lloyd Harbor, NY. Gail completed grade school at Lloyd Harbor School before going on to prep school at The Knox School for Girls, St. James, Long Island, NY. She graduated in 1963.



As an adult, Gail lived in Huntington, NY, before settling in Naples, FL, to be closer to her parents after her father retired from his career as a physician. She enjoyed traveling to see friends and family, but also loved her hobby as a ham radio operator. Gail was a member of the Amateur Radio Association of SW Florida, and she helped in many Florida emergencies, including fires in the Everglades and during hurricanes. In Naples, she also worked for Collier County, FL. She retired in 1999 from the Collier County, Clerk of Circuit Courts, Finance Department. After retirement, she moved to Hendersonville, NC, to enjoy the cooler weather and the scenery. But, as her heart remained in Florida, she moved back to Naples in 2010 to spend time with many old and new friends. Gail was also a voracious reader throughout her life and loved to share her past time with family and friends. Her nieces and great nieces and nephews will always treasure their memories of her as "the book aunt." They always looked forward to the new books she'd send for Christmases and birthdays.



Gail was preceded in death by her parents.



Gail is survived by her brother, William Duesselmann, Jr.; nieces, Heather Duesselmann (Thomas Burke) and Lisa Brockbank; cousins; and great nieces and nephews, as well as many friends who will all miss her dearly.



A memorial service will be held when the conditions allow us to be together.



Donations may be made in Gail's name to Habitat for Humanity.









