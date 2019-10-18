|
Galen Thomas Mantell
Estero - Galen Thomas Mantell, 75, of Estero, FL passed away Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at North Collier Hospital. Formerly of Columbus, OH he had been a resident of Estero for the past 19 years. Galen was born May 1, 1944 in Cleveland, OH a son of the late James G. and Eleanor L. (Immke) Mantell.
His career was spent working in the automobile industry, selling Buicks and Cadillac's in both Ohio and Florida. For the past 19 years he worked at DeVoe Cadillac in Naples where he won many Master Awards from General Motors. He was an avid golfer and member of Spring Run Golf Club. He also enjoyed fishing but most importantly selling cars was his passion.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 52 years, Diane (Stavroff) Mantell; loving children, Michael (Christina) Mantell of Naples, FL, Lauren (Steve) Spartz of Naples, FL, and Brian (Tonya) Mantell of Bonita Springs, FL; cherished grandchildren, Payton, Maxwell and Sophie; brother, Frank (Pat) Mantell of Hot Springs Village, AR; sister, Donna Diamond of Cleveland, OH; and many step-brothers and step-sisters. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Janet.
A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held on Monday, October 21, 2019 at 6:00 P.M. at Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home, 28300 Tamiami Trail So., Bonita Springs, FL 34134. Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.ShikanyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Naples Daily News from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019