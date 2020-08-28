Dr. Gary C. Courville
With profound sadness, we announce that Dr. Gary C. Courville passed away on August 14, 2020. Gary was born on February 23, 1950 in Detroit, Michigan to Dr. Charles J. Courville and Nona E. Courville (née Maten). Gary put himself through college and medical school at the University of Michigan. He met his wife, Heidi, a nurse, at the University of Michigan hospital when he began his internship in internal medicine. The couple married in 1978 and settled in Saginaw, Michigan, where Gary opened a solo medical practice, with Heidi managing the office.
In 1992, Gary and Heidi relocated to Naples, Florida with their three children. After initially joining a group practice, Gary returned to his roots as a solo practitioner. Over the next several decades, he and Heidi had the privilege of knowing and caring for a great number of Neapolitans. Many long-term patients especially appreciated the rare small-practice experience.
Upon being diagnosed with glioblastoma in January 2020, Gary was forced to abruptly walk away from his life's work as a physician. Practicing medicine was who Gary was, what he loved, and precisely what he was meant to do. Highly analytical, he enjoyed working through difficult cases, as well as the constant learning required to keep up with advances in the field. Even after he knew he would never treat another patient, he could still be found poring through medical journals.
Gary's high energy levels were legendary. He loved running, boating, fishing, travel, jazz, reading, wine and cigars. He was also an adventurous foodie, with a particular weakness for curried goat. At home, his two dogs, Lily and Olive were never far from his side. He spent most of his downtime with his family, who will cherish their memories of his many Sundays behind the grill, his grandchildren splashing in the pool behind him. Gary was a devoted husband, a kind and loving father and grandfather, and a loyal friend. He was always willing to help, and to put others ahead of himself. He was a man who made his own path in life.
Gary is survived by Heidi M. Courville (née Levi), his wife of 42 years, their three children, Haley Courville, Patrick Courville and Sarah Kurek (née Courville), four beautiful grandchildren, Emily, Gracie, Anna and David, all of Naples, and his brother, David Courville, of Rochester, Michigan. His place in our family can never be filled; there will always be one missing at our table.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Doctors Without Borders
USA, P.O. Box 5030, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5030.