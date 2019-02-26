|
Gary Crawford Raub
Estero, FL
Gary Crawford Raub, age 85, passed away at Joanne's House at Hope Hospice, in Bonita Springs, Florida on February 23, 2019
surrounded by his family.
He was born on November 5, 1933 in Ithaca, NY. He was the son of Omamae and Henry Raub and raised in Groton, NY. He attended college at the University of Arkansas were he graduated in 1956 with a degree in civil engineering. He moved to Miami and met his wife Barbara. They relocated to Naples and have been happily married for 59 years and raised four children.
Gary enjoyed golf, tennis, fishing, and singing. He was preceded in death by his daughter Laura Raub, and son Gregory Raub. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Raub, two daughters Nancy Anderson and Kathaleen Raub, and three grandchildren, Sarah Anderson, Kerrie Anderson, and Channing Minnema.
Published in Naples Daily News from Feb. 26 to Mar. 3, 2019